Un bimbo di 9 anni inventa una macchina per lavarsi le mani senza toccare il rubinetto e limitare il Covid-19

INNOVATING AGAINST #CoronaVirus Stephen Wamukota showcases a Hand-washing Appliance Innovated by his Father James Wamukota from Bungoma-Kenya 🇰🇪.This Appliance enables one to wash their Hands with Soap and Water without touching the source of the Water and Soap.This is a great Innovation in the face of the deadly #COVID19 that requires all of us to always keep our Hands clean without touching commonly touched surfaces like Water Taps and Soap Bottles.The Man has said he is now in the process of making Portable Replicates of this Hand-washing Appliance. (Video Courtesy)